Dam levels in Cape Town drop despite recent heavy rainfall in Western Cape

Despite heavy rainfall in the Western Cape, dams supplying Cape Town decreased by 1.7% in the last week to 71.7%. This time last year, dam levels were at 55.2%

The City of Cape Town is urging members of the public to use water wisely as they reported that Cape Town’s average water use over the past week has been 986 million litres per day (MLD), which is higher than the current target. The target is to collectively use less than 950 MLD. However, the City of Cape Town noted that the risk of water restriction is low.

Water restrictions are not in effect, since November 1, 2020. Recent rainfall on dam levels The rainfall recorded from February 26 to March 3, as well as the cumulative rainfall for March, provides valuable insights into current precipitation patterns across various monitoring stations.

– Blackheath Upper, Brooklands, Newlands, Steenbras, Table Mountain (Woodhead), Theewaterskloof, Tygerberg, Voëlvlei, Wemmershoek, and Wynberg all reported no rainfall from February 26 to March 3. – Newlands recorded 4.5 mm of rainfall on March 3, contributing to a total of 4.5 mm for the month of March. – Theewaterskloof reported 2.1 mm of rainfall on March 3, contributing to a total of 2.1 mm for March.

– Wynberg received 1.5 mm of rainfall on March 3, resulting in a total of 1.5 mm for March. – The cumulative rainfall totals for March vary across stations, with deviations from the long-term average noted. – The notes indicate that the total cumulative rainfall for March is the sum of the daily rainfall recorded throughout the month.