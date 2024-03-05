Severe weather: KZN floods linked to current Western Cape cut-off low. Here is what you should know

"The COL is currently situated southwest of the country. These occurrences are common in South Africa during the Autumn (March to May) and Spring (September to November) seasons. COLs generate substantial rainfall, often resulting in widespread flooding. The April 2022 KwaZulu-Natal floods were attributed to a COL," stated the South African Weather Service.

Parts of the Western Cape are currently experiencing what is known as a cut-off low (COL). This phenomenon entails a low-pressure system developing in the upper atmosphere, leading to severe weather conditions . Consequently, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) and other authorities issue several warnings.

The cut-off low can induce various adverse phenomena, such as strong winds, heavy rainfall or snowfall, and storms. As the COL intensifies, it forms into a distinct closed system that extends to the surface, eventually shifting equator-ward of the primary westerly flow.

Over the past few days, various regions in South Africa have encountered severe weather conditions. SAWS has issued warnings of severe thunderstorms likely to cause flooding. Additionally, significant amounts of small hail are expected in the Cape Winelands, Overberg, City of Cape Town, Saldanha Bay, and Swartland municipalities of the Western Cape.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, heavy downpours, and hail, resulting in localized property damage, are anticipated in several areas. These include the southeastern parts of the Northern Cape, southwestern parts of the Free State, eastern and central regions of the Eastern Cape, as well as the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.