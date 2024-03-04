Provincial Disaster Management authorities are on alert following a Level 4 thunderstorm warning issued for the Cape Winelands and Overberg Districts on Monday. Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell on Sunday said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre was prepared for a cut-off low pressure weather system which is expected to result in severe thunderstorms.

“We have activated the district disaster management centres and will be monitoring the weather patterns in close collaboration with the weather services. Provincial departments of Health, Education and Infrastructure are on standby through the coordination of the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, in the event that services are disrupted,” Bredell said. “According to the South African Weather Services (SAWS), we can expect rapid heavy downpours ranging from 20-40mm, excessive lightning, strong downdrafts as well as large amounts of small hail,” Bredell said. The SAWS alert also warns of potential flash flooding of roads and susceptible settlements as well as danger to life in crossing of fast-flowing streams.

“Large amounts of small hail/large hail can cause damage to vehicles and difficult driving conditions, especially where heavy downpours are present. These conditions can lead to major travel disruptions and can be aggravated with possible falling trees blocking major roads. Loss of agricultural productions are also likely together with disruption to essential services,” the alert reads. Bredell said although local authorities will be ready to deal with any eventuality, the public should be careful and take heed of warnings that are issued. “It would be good to avoid unnecessary travel on Monday, and take note of risks associated with strong winds, heavy rain and hail,” he said.