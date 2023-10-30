Western Cape Government and Hisense partner up for new Tevolution Museum

The Western Cape Government (WCG) has signed a letter of intent with appliance and electronics manufacturer Hisense South Africa for the establishment of a Tevolution Museum in Cape Town. Hisense already has a footprint in the Atlantis area and will now build on this partnership through the establishment of this museum, working closely with the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS), which is responsible for museums in the province.

This venture stems from the agreement with Shandong Province, which is now in its 25th year, and the new project will not only bring in economic growth through tourism, but will also support young people in pursuing new career opportunities. “The envisioned museum will tell the story of household appliances in South Africa but will also aim at providing opportunities for youth to go into the field of technology,” said Director-General for the Department of the Premier, Harry Malila. “The museum will incorporate an art studio, which will provide opportunities for youth to grow their skills in technology, animation, and other related fields such as coding,” Malila said.

Malila further added that the project will also use technology to bring innovative exhibitions to visitors so they can experience Cape Town’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. “DCAS will identify potential sites where the museum will be hosted,” Malila said. The Head of Department for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Guy Redman, said that the museum is a museum of the future, and they want to inspire South Africans to imagine alternate futures for themselves and believe in their abilities to create that desired future.

“We want them to appreciate what could be ,and give them the tools to make it happen," Redman said. Meanwhile, the MEC of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, commended the delegation for the ongoing partnership between the two governments. “It is very important that we have this ongoing relationship and that we continue to strengthen it as it continues to bring new economic opportunities to our youth. We are also looking forward to hosting young people from Shandong later this year for sailing events.