Cape Heritage Museum walks away with education award

Cape Town - The Cape Heritage Museum has scooped another National Heritage Council Award, this time in recognition of its efforts to educate for greater social cohesion. The National Heritage Council of South Africa (NHC) held the 10th edition of the annual Golden Shield Heritage Awards at the Artscape Theatre recently.

The event aims to recognise the role heritage plays in promoting social cohesion and community development. Categories for the 2023 awards included Preferred Heritage Destination; Young Heritage Activist; Voice of Heritage; Heritage Journalism; Corporate Heritage Management; Liberation Heritage Steward; Heritage Education; Heritage Social Media Influencer and National Living Treasure. The adjudication panel consisted of heritage practitioners from different heritage disciplines.

The Cape Heritage Museum, at the Castle of Good Hope, won in the category of Heritage Education. Museum founder and curator Igshaan Higgins said: “This esteemed recognition celebrates the museum’s exceptional contributions, unwavering dedication, and remarkable impact in the heritage sector. “The Golden Shield Heritage Award is a testament to the Cape Heritage Museum’s commitment to excellence in providing educational experiences that promote and preserve our rich cultural heritage.”

Since its establishment during Covid-19, the museum and non-profit organisation has hosted a number of programmes, including exhibiting the works of local, lesser-known cultural artists. Last year, the museum won in the category of Preferred Heritage Destination. “This achievement showcases the Cape Heritage Museum’s continuous efforts to educate and enlighten others about the significance of our South African heritage and our commitment to social cohesion,” Higgins said. The museum’s collection consists of artefacts, statues, portraits, paintings and photographs, and depicts significant people who made an indelible mark in the country’s past and present.