Woman, 22, dies after incident at Pepper Club hotel in Cape Town

* This story has been updated. Cape Town - Cape Town police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman at the Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town on Sunday morning. The woman has been identified as SA rapper AKA’s fiancée Anele “Nellie” Tembe. “Cape Town Central police are investigating an inquest case after an incident at a hotel this morning at about 07:45 on the corners of Loop and Bloem Street, Cape Town CBD where the body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased,” SAPS spokesperson FC van Wyk said. While the circumstances of Tembe’s death were unclear, Van Wyk said crime scene experts were looking for clues at the hotel. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics had responded to a fall outside a hotel in the Cape Town city centre.

“Shortly after 08H00 Sunday morning Netcare 911 responded to a fall outside a hotel in the Cape Town city centre.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a 22-year-old female had allegedly jumped from the tenth floor, landing on the road below.

“Medics assessed the patient who had sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic. While stabilizing the patient her condition rapidly deteriorated and she was sadly declared deceased on the scene," Herbst said.

The hotel’s general manager Efi Ella said: “At 7.30am this morning we got a call that there was an incident, which we called the police subsequent to that.

“What I can tell you is that it is under investigation.”

Ella said that the incident involved a 22-year-old woman, and that police are still investigating.

“Once we have more details, we will give it to you.”

The family of Nellie and AKA confirmed her death in a statement released on Sunday.

"It is with the deepest regret that we, the Tembe and Forbes families, confirm the untimely passing of our beloved fiancé, daughter, sister and daughter-in-law, Anele Tembe (22). Anele tragically passed on in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 11 April 2021,“ the statement said.

“We are still in shock and are dealing with our emotions, as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman, with so much life ahead of her. She had a sweet nature about her and was always nurturing to those around her. Her fiancé, Kiernan Forbes, is currently inconsolable and is surrounded by family and closest friends. At this hour of our grief, we humbly request that our families be given privacy and time to heal.“