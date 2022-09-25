Woman (39), dies in shark attack in Plettenberg Bay

The NSRI and the Bitou Municipality are appealing to the public to be cautious along the Plettenberg Bay and Southern Cape coastline. Beaches have been closed in Plettenberg Bay by Bitou Municipalty.

This comes after a 39-year-old woman from Cape Town died in a shark attack at Plettenberg Bay’s Central Beach on Sunday morning. According to NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon, the NSRI and police responded to the incident at 7:53am. Lambinon said the sea rescue craft, Eric Stratford, was launched and the body of the woman was recovered from the water and taken onto the beach.

According to a Kynsna-Plett Herald report, this incident happened less than three months after another fatal shark attack at Sanctuary Beach. According to Bitou Communications Officer, Andile Namntu, “Bitou Council, in May, approved research on a shark barrier for Central Beach. This study will go a long way to assist in understanding the behaviour of the sharks. At this moment there seems to be more shark activities on our beaches. This is very unusual when compared with previous years. Bitou Municipality has also established a shark committee to work with experienced private sector personnel to assist with limiting such incidents. An inquest docket has been opened.

