Which is SA’s most cost-effective vehicle licence renewal choice?

South Africa’s Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has over the years partnered with the private sector to help simplify the vehicle licence renewal process in terms of time and money. The most recent venture was between the RTMC and First National Bank (FNB) after it was announced that licence discs could be renewed through the banking app for R99.

Prior to FNB opening up a new door for South Africans, Natis and major retailers like Checkers, Shoprite, Pick n Pay, and Spar also offered the service. We look at the costs of renewing your vehicle licence at the various businesses offering the service. It should be noted that the cost of the licence itself is still applicable and varies depending on the vehicle you drive.

The costs that we will look at are the compulsory administration costs incurred during the process. Shoprite and Checkers are offering the licence renewal for R185, as of 2023 prices. In 2022, Pick n Pay offered the service to its customers, and according to data from its website, the admin fee was R345 and R99 for delivery.

Recent information shows that Pick n Pay charges R329 for a new disc. At Spar, customers can expect to pay a R199 admin fee and pick up their disc once it's ready from the same location. Natis charges R99 for a new disc.

FNB charges R99 as a service fee inclusive of delivery, and if customers renew an additional disc in the same basket, they will pay R49 for it, chief imagineer Jolandé Duvenage said. FNB also allows customers to use their eBucks to pay for the new disc. The South African Post Office (Sapo) still offers the service, but only at selected branches for around R145–R150.

There is also another company called PayCity that offers the service online but only in selected provinces. PayCity said on its website it could only assist with applications in Gauteng, the City of Cape Town, the Free State, the Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the North West. PayCity charges just over R110, according to a BusinessTech report, but the company said that the fees fluctuate as per application.