FNB offers users chance to renew motor vehicle licence discs via banking app

FNB (First National Bank) is offering its banking application users the opportunity to renew their driver's licence discs via the channel. This comes just days after Shoprite and Checkers announced that motorists could renew their licence discs at any of the 1,350 Shoprite, Checkers and Usave store Money Market counters around the country, between November 1 and January 31.

FNB chief imagineer, Jolandé Duvenage, said customers can now renew their vehicle licence discs for a service fee of just R99 inclusive of delivery. Duvenage explained that when renewing multiple vehicle licence discs, customers will pay an extra R49 service fee for each additional vehicle being renewed in the same basket. Customers can now also pay for their licence renewal using eBucks. She said the service is offered in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and Road Protect, and that there is no paperwork.