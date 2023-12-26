Woman charged with rape after shoving bottle into 15-year-old girl’s private parts

Police in North West have arrested a 38-year-old woman, and charged her with rape, at Oudedorp outside Potchefstroom. “The suspect was arrested after she forcefully shoved a bottle on the 15-year-old girl’s private parts. It is alleged that the suspect and the victim had a quarrel about alcohol and a fight ensued,” according to North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.

“Subsequent to the incident, the victim was badly injured and admitted at a local hospital.” Funani said the 38-year-old woman is scheduled to appear before the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The 38-year-old accused woman is set to appear in court on Wednesday. File Picture Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has expressed “shock” over the incident.

Kwena has instructed the specialized Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit of the SA Police Service, which arrested the 38-year-old woman on Sunday, to oppose bail and “ensure that justice is served”. Police are maintaining high visibility during the festive season. File Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers On the other hand, as festive season celebrations are underway, police in North West have appealed to community members to remain vigilant against crime. “With the holiday season in full swing, more boots will be on the ground in the province to ensure increased police visibility. It is also imperative that the community robustly participate in the fight against crime by saying something when they see something,” said Funani.

Among other tips, the police warned residents to take the following precautions while at home, travelling, shopping or using automated teller machines (ATMs): Police have appealed to community members to be cautious when using ATMs. File Picture Ian Landsberg/Independent Media - Don’t let too many people know when you are going on holiday, only those whom you trust. - Make sure your doors lock properly and that you have burglar bars.

- If your house is broken into, notify the police immediately. Motorists have been urged to be cautious and vigilant when taking road trips. File Picture: Matthew Jordaan “If you are going on a road trip, buckle up, don’t drink and drive, keep a safe following distance; do not use up your energy on activities, which will increase your fatigue; plan your trip, the route you will travel and where you will stop and rest overnight,” said Funani. “Make sure your luggage is in the boot and that is closed properly; stop every two hours, taking 15-minute breaks; if you feel tired or restless, pull over at a safe stop and rest for a little while.”