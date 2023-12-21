Woman killed as Mercedes-Benz ploughs through wall in Joburg, while two travellers killed in Limpopo N1 crash

A woman who was a passenger in a Mercedes-Benz sedan died on the spot when the car she was travelling in crashed on to the sidewalk in Fourways, Gauteng. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the man who was driving the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

“At approximately 5am this morning (on Thursday), Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Uranium Road. “On arrival at scene, paramedics were met with mayhem as the remains of a sedan rested on the sidewalk, having ploughed through a residential boundary wall,” said Van Reenen. Paramedics attended a scene were a woman was killed in a vehicle crash. File Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics “A woman, aged in her twenties, was ejected from the wreckage and displayed no signs of life. She was declared dead on the arrival of paramedics.

“A male driver suffered minor injuries only”. Van Reenen said members of the SAPS also attended the scene, and they will be handling the investigations. At least two travellers were killed on the spot in a massive collision involving six vehicles on the N1 freeway near Modimolle mountain in the Waterberg District. Picture: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety In Limpopo, on Thursday, the provincial department of transport and community safety said the N1 freeway was momentarily closed after a motor vehicle accident.

At least two travellers were killed on the spot in a massive collision involving six vehicles on the N1 freeway near Modimolle mountain in the Waterberg District. Picture: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety "Two people were sadly killed in a motor vehicle accident this morning, December 21, on the N1 near Modimolle mountain in the Waterberg District. "It is reported that a total of six vehicles were involved in a pile-up that resulted in the deaths of an adult man and a 4-year-old boy. "Six other people sustained varying levels of injuries," said provincial spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene.