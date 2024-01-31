Year of the Dragon: Let’s fight narrow protectionism and bullying, says SA Ambassador to China, Siyabonga Cwele

South Africa’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, Siyabonga Cwele this week took part in the Chinese embassy’s massive celebrations ushering in the lunar new year, in accordance with the lunar calendar. This year, the Chinese New Year falls on February 10.

"I would like to make the following suggestions to embrace the spirit of the Year of the Dragon: we must be brave in pursuing our goals and aspirations of a better, peaceful, and prosperous world and scale up our efforts towards creating a world with a shared future for mankind," Cwele addressed the gathering held at the prestigious Sun Arena Time Square, Menlyn. "In this regard, we must mobilise the developing and developed nations to embrace these noble goals and justice for all. "We must work tirelessly for global economic recovery and open, inclusive trade and investment. We must fight narrow protectionism, bullying, cohesion, and any effort to grow at the expense of others," said the former home affairs minister.

He said the world should embrace modern technologies and innovations to improve the lives of citizenry. “We must empower our citizens and the developing world to be armed with the tools to enable them to be globally competitive. We must leave no one behind in our long walk to share prosperity,” he said. Focusing on China-South Africa relations, the Beijing-based diplomat said leaders of both nations continue to characterise “our bilateral relations as comradely, brotherly, and political trusts anchored on long-term cooperation between the Communist Party of China and the African National Congress”.

Cwele highlighted that both nations hold similar views on multilateral forums such as the United Nations, BRICS, G20, and others. “We stand for peace, inclusive/shared prosperity for mankind, inclusive global governance, and solidarity with the developing world, the poor, and the marginalised,” said Cwele. In conclusion, the South African diplomat paid a moving tribute to the outgoing Ambassador of China to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong.

"His Excellency, Ambassador Chen Xiaodong, has done outstanding work in cementing our bilateral relations. His patience, creativity, and hard work stand for itself and deserve a big round of applause," said Cwele to applause from hundreds of guests. "My dear brother and friend, I am confident that even after the completion of your tour of duty, you will remain a lifelong friend of the people of South Africa. We will forever be indebted to your selfless contributions." In September 2020, IOL reported that Chen, a former Chinese assistant foreign minister had arrived in Pretoria to take the reins at the embassy as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to South Africa.

The position became vacant when former ambassador of China to South Africa Lin Songtian was recalled to Beijing in March 2020, before international travel was globally put on hold amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Chen, who has previously visited South Africa as a Chinese government official, said his new position as Beijing's sixth ambassador to South Africa was an "honour". China has for 15 years in a row, been South Africa's biggest trading partner.

At the celebrations on Monday night, Chen said trade ties between South Africa and China have continued to blossom, entering a golden era. “In 2023, our bilateral trade volume was $55.6 billion,” said the ambassador. “China-South Africa relations today have gone beyond the bilateral spheres and are carrying stronger strategic significance and global reach. Our relations have set a fine example for China-Africa and South-South cooperation.”