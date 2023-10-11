This entrepreneur quit his engineering job when his side hustle took off

Workers are under financial pressure to generate additional revenue; hence, the phrase “side hustle” has become commonplace. People with full-time employment are increasingly marketing their side hustles on social media in order to supplement their income.

Pfunzo Muligwe, from Limpopo, is a certified electrical engineer who turned entrepreneur with a business that has a footprint in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo. He is one of the many who quit their jobs to pursue a full-time entrepreneurial career after his side business grew. Muligwe also sought to create jobs, and uplift his community. He battled the usual start-up woes but emerged victorious.

When he quit his regular employment in 2019, he self-funded the business using personal loans and cash injections from his pension fund. One of the most difficult issues his company had in the beginning was that they had a large service offering that required a lot of financial investment. “By persevering, we have seen our revenue double every year for the past three years. We have expansion plans that will allow us to grow our footprint,” he told business development service Fetola.

According to South Africa’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey, four provinces saw the greatest rise in the number of people employed. Limpopo had 80,000 people moving from jobless to employed status. “Small businesses are playing their part in being part of the solution to the country’s unemployment problem. I am proud that one of the provinces where my business renders its services was recorded to have the largest employment increases.” Muligwe recounted that he founded Silverblue Technologies, which provided information and communication technology (ICT) solutions.

He continued to work and study while running his Gauteng-based business. “I have five qualifications, and my studies inspired me to change the vision for my business,” he said. However, he pivoted from a company that provided ICT solutions to one that provided pest control, plant management, rental collections, and cleaning and care-taking services. The entrepreneur has now managed to create nine jobs for young people.