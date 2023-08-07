Cape Town taxi strike: Investigation opened as buses are torched

Cape Town police are investigating incidents of public violence after buses were torched in Borcherds Quarry Road, on Monday morning. There were also reports of cars being stoned.

The SA Police Service (SAPS) said it will remain on high alert and deployed in their numbers to ensure the safety of the public, and to maintain law and order. The City of Cape Town can also confirm that there have been numerous incidents of unrest related to the taxi strike again on Monday morning. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith said Safety and Security members are on the ground, working with SAPS to address the violence.

The following roads are affected: – Omarumba Road is closed between Computer and Racecourse Roads due to protesting. – Airport approach Road is closed from the N2 inbound and the N2 outbound.

– The Borcheds Quarry road access to the Airport is closed at Robert Sobukwe road. – The N2 inbound is closed at Spine road. The intersection of Duinefontein Road and Goven Mbeki Road as well as the R300 has been reopened to traffic.

The Western Cape High Court has on Sunday granted the Golden Arrows Bus company an interim interdict to resume its services in Cape Town amidst the ongoing taxi strike. The interdict is understood to be against the harassment and intimidation from taxi associations. Talks between government and the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) leadership to resolve the cause for the stay away was suspended on Sunday.