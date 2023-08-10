Cape Town taxi strike: Roadways opened but motorists urged to be cautious over high risk areas

Motorists have been urged to proceed with caution as high risk areas have been flagged, namely Dunoon and Langa. This comes after debris was thrown across the roadway at Jake's Gerwel closed at N2 direction towards Epping, leading to a two-hour road closure.

The road was opened again at 5.42am. There were also reports of torching of a vehicle in Langa. Highway routes in and around Cape Town remained clear and open to travel on Thursday morning with no protests or obstructions reported.

However, Cape Town’s taxi strike has been extended by another 48 hours after the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) applied for an urgent interdict to release the impounded taxis, and to prevent the City of Cape Town from impounding any further vehicles. The taxi governing body has advised its members that regular taxi services would remain suspended until the legal process has reached its conclusion, which is expected to last 48 hours. Santaco said it held a meeting with Transport Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, late on Wednesday evening who reported that she was in talks with the Western Cape government.