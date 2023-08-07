Motorist kills one, injures two pelting his vehicle with stones amid taxi violence in Cape Town

Police have confirmed one death on Monday amid the ongoing taxi violence across Cape Town. Western Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the incident occurred near the Cape Town International Airport where assailants were pelting motorists with stones.

She said a heavy contingent of police officials were deployed in response to the minibus taxi operators blockading Airport Approach (the road leading to the airport) since early Monday morning. “An individual was shot dead and three others injured after a motorist was pelted with stones on Airport Approach. The driver responded to the attack by firing several shots. As a result, a death and three injuries were recorded,” Potelwa said. “A murder and attempted murder cases are being investigated. The identity of the deceased person is yet to be determined. The incident has further compounded efforts to clear the road with traffic currently flowing and deployments still in place in the area.”

She said police members along with officers from the City of Cape Town enforcement agencies have been deployed to identify hotspots. “Regular updates on road closures are available on the City of Cape Town’s website. Commuters and road users are urged to be vigilant on the roads,” she said. “Integrated law enforcement deployments remain on hand to deal with unlawful incidents affecting road users.”

According to an update by Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS), buses are still unable to operate within the Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Philippi East, Langa and Mfuleni areas. On Sunday, the Western Cape High Court granted the GABS an interim interdict to resume its services in Cape Town amidst the ongoing taxi strike. The interdict is against the harassment and intimidation from taxi associations.

Talks between the Western Cape Government and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) leadership to resolve the cause for the stay away was suspended on Sunday. The taxi mother body said it would continue its stay way as initially decided. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith said numerous incidents in relation to the taxi violence was reported on Monday morning.