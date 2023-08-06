Golden Arrow buses granted interim interdict amidst ongoing taxi strike in Cape Town

The Western Cape High Court has granted the Golden Arrows Bus company an interim interdict to resume its services in Cape Town amidst the ongoing taxi strike that has left hundred of commuters stranded. The interdict is understood to be against the harassment and intimidation from taxi associations.

Last week the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape declared a taxi strike in reaction to the City of Cape Town’s implementation of the new amended traffic by-law, which has seen taxis impounded. Six Golden Arrow buses have been torched since the strike started on Thursday, while on Friday night, a Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officer (LEAP) was killed in Nyanga. Police said the officer was part of members performing crime prevention patrols to quell taxi-related incidents that have unfolded in the province.

Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, spokesperson for Golden Arrows bus said details of the interdict would be released at a later stage, but the interdict was granted against the destruction of property and services while the taxi strike was expected to continue on Monday as the minibus taxi industry and the City of Cape Town have yet to reach an agreement. Speaking outside court, Advocate MA Basson, who was representing Santaco welcomed the interim interdict. He was speaking on Newzroom Africa. “Santaco is trying its very best to try and mediate the situation.”

Basson said the passing of one person was of great concern to the organisation. “The public needs to know that we are committed to the individuals who need to get to work.” He said he hoped that the matters would be resolved by August 23, 2023, when the matter returned to court for a final interdict.

Basson also distanced the organisation from the ongoing violence. “We are not aware and have not seen video footage.” Basson said they had brought an application challenging the constitutionality of the by-laws of the City of Cape Town which is set down for February.