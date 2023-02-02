RTMC slams reckless and irresponsible driving as McLaren overtakes BMW bike clocking 308km/h on N3 highway

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has slammed the behaviour of two motorists following a viral video showing a sports car overtaking a superbike on a KwaZulu-Natal highway. IOL reported this week that a BMW biker had been filming his speedometer on his M1000 RR.

The video, shared by SA Trucker, shows the bike's speedometer increasing from 119km/h to 137, 200 and eventually 308km/h. The biker's feat is shortlived as a McLaren 720S can be seen cruising past. Speaking to IOL, RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the incident was reckless. “It’s the worst kind of irresponsible driving. It is this kind reckless disregard of the law which is behind the high number of fatalities on the roads,” he said.

According to cars.mclaren.com, the 4.0L twin-turbo-charged V8 engine is a force of nature. With its 770Nm of torque, it can go from 0-60mp/h in only 2.8 seconds.

In a separate race, a Checkers Sixty60 biker caused a stir on social media after showing off his speed skills during a recent drag racing event. Speaking to IOL, automotive photographer and filmmaker, Stefan Kotze, said the biker showed up at a drag racing event at the Rock Raceway in Brakpan where he took on a fellow biker… and won.