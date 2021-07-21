WARNING: Meat looted in eThekwini not safe for consumption

Durban: The eThekwini Municipality has issued a warning to the public to not consume meat and poultry products that were looted at the Sequence Cold Storage Warehouse in Hammarsdale during the recent civil unrest as it is unsafe for consumption. The City said its Environmental Health Department inspected the facility and found that the meat products from the warehouse could potentially be unsafe to consume.

“These perishable meat and poultry products were not being stored and transported at the correct temperatures. “The public is therefore advised to urgently dispose of these products in a refuse bin and to take the refuse bag out on the scheduled collection day. “The municipality urges the public not to bury or dump the contaminated food.”