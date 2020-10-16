WATCH: SA superwoman Saray Khumalo gets ready to break a Guinness World Record

Award-winning mountaineer, entrepreneur, motivational speaker and libraries ambassador Saray Khumalo - who is also the Head of e-Commerce and Partner Rewards as well as brand ambassador at Momentum Multiply, has teamed up with cyclist Cindy van Wyk to attempt the Guinness World Record Cyclothon on 25 October 2020.

The goal is to raise R1 million for digital literacy, a cause close to Saray's heart. The two women are aiming to beat the current record of £30 856 (R662 316), which was set in the UK in 2016.

As the first black woman from Africa to summit Everest, Khumalo has set herself a new challenge: that of breaking the record for the most money raised during an eight-hour static cycling event. The funds raised will be donated to iSchoolAfrica; an initiative that creates awareness around the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies - especially pertinent during this time of Covid-19, with unemployment at a record high.

Part of attempting a world record involves the ability to overcome unforeseen challenges and to nimbly navigate these hurdles when they arise. In addition, this is where mental and physical preparation play a key role in creating success. However, preparation involves more than just honing your mind and body; it also entails having the right support.

“Eight hours of cycling is pretty gruelling, even on a static bike but, we South Africans are made of stern stuff and this is a cause we can all passionately get behind. In addition, this event will give teams the chance to get together and get active again,” she said.