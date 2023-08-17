Ways to make some extra randelas this coming spring

While South Africans are still feeling the winter chill, there is hope that spring is just around the corner. With it bringing colour and enhancing the natural beauty of the land. This season of renewal can bring opportunities to create some financial rewards for yourself.

So, if you are looking for some side hustles to put some extra cash into your pocket in this uncompromising economy, here are options that might work for you: Budgeting With the cost-of-living crisis, many people in the country are at their wits end. A budget that may have worked for a family only a year ago may be far from enough now.

If you some financial know -how and a nose for cost saving deals, you can plan a budget according to your clients’ needs. You can charge depending on the amount of work you have to do. Spring cleaning This annual tradition is coming, and some individuals may be dreading the work that needs to be done in their homes and others are just physically unable to.

You can step in and offer a helping hand by doing the regular cleaning methodically and professionally. Create a to-do list and estimate how many hours it will cost you. You can charge by the hour. Décor Millennials and Gen Z are notoriously known for their love of potted plants. Those who live in big cities often seek to bring nature in and freshen a room or home.