Disaster management teams in the KwaZulu-Natal province were on standby amid disruptive weather which was forecast to affect many parts of the province.

Authorities in the Eastern Cape are also expecting the heavy rains, which could lead to flooding in both provinces, to cause delays at the harbours. The South African Weather Service has predicted a rare weather occurrence that is set to disrupt coastal areas along South Africa's south-west to south-east coastline from Sunday. A combination of strong to near-gale/gale force winds and other atmospheric factors is expected to result in a negative storm surge, posing potential risks to maritime activities and coastal infrastructure.

“This will lead to low water levels, resulting in negative storm surge along the south-west to south-east coastline of South Africa in places between Saldanha and Gqeberha,” the weather service warned in a statement on Saturday. Negative storm surge occurs when powerful near-surface offshore winds drive water levels below normal along a coastline, defying typical storm surge patterns. This phenomenon, while not directly endangering the public, can impede maritime transportation and impact shoreline structures. Negative surges often coincide with low tides, exacerbating their effects on coastal regions.

The SAWS Wave and Storm Surge model predicts a negative storm surge from Saldanha Bay to Gqeberha from Sunday. Major cities and ports in this stretch are likely to experience disruptions, with Saldanha and Gqeberha highlighted as focal points of concern. The public is urged to stay informed through regular updates from trusted sources, including television, radio, and social media platforms.

Heightened vigilance and adherence to safety protocols are advised, especially for those residing in coastal regions and involved in maritime activities. In KwaZulu-Natal, the weather forecaster has also warned residents of level 4 rains which could result in localised flooding. The weather forecaster said rainfall exceeding 50mm is expected over the weekend which may lead to impact such as flooding of some of the roads and settlements, displacement and traffic congestion.

KZN Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said they had activated disaster teams in all the municipalities that are likely to be affected to be on high alert during this period. “We advise communities to seek shelter in safe places. Public facilities, such as community halls, are open as safe havens for those in need of shelter. “Our teams may have to evacuate people should they foresee high risk of danger due to inclement weather.