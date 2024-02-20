Hail storm wreaks havoc in Centurion, Cullinan and other parts of Tshwane

A storm accompanied by high winds and hail wreaked havoc in various parts in Tshwane on Tuesday afternoon. The storm comes after the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms for parts of the country.

"Some of these thunderstorms have the potential to become severe, resulting in heavy downpours, excessive lightning, hail and strong winds," the weather forecaster said. Speaking to IOL, Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Thabo Mabaso, said they received reports about flooding in Centurion but situation was not severe. “There was no emergency reported, but the water did rise above the bridge causing slow movement on traffic by there were no injuries or damage to property,” he said.

Rainfall caused some flooding in Raslouw, Centurion, Gauteng, South Africa 🇿🇦

| 20 January 2024 |#floods #flooding #Centurion

📹 @f1SucksMan pic.twitter.com/12jrviRPKF — Disaster Tracker (@DisasterTrackHQ) February 20, 2024 However, in two separate locations in Cullinan, residents experienced flooding and damage to property. “In one area, three houses had their roofs were blown off, and many yards were water locked. Our team is on site to prove the required assistance,” he said. Mabaso said he will be able to provide a full report on the extent of the damage on Wednesday.

Meanwhile in KwaZulu-Natal, a severe thunderstorm battered various areas of Nongoma last week Friday leaving a trail of destruction, causing damage to households and public infrastructure such as schools, community halls, churches and Eskom power lines. After the storm, the KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) went to visit the area and promised to provide relief for those who have been affected. Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said provincial disaster management teams have been conducting assessments in Nongoma to determine the extent of the damage caused by the inclement weather.