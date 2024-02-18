PICS & VIDEOS: Severe thunderstorm leaves devastation in Nongoma

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal disaster teams are providing relief after a thunderstorm left devastation in Nongoma areas. On Sunday morning, the KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) reported that a severe thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rain that battered various areas of Nongoma in the north of the province on Friday evening left a trail of destruction, causing damage to households and public infrastructure such as schools, community halls, churches and Eskom power lines.

Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said provincial disaster management teams have been conducting assessments in Nongoma to determine the extent of the damage caused by the inclement weather. "Preliminary reports suggest that eight wards were severely affected. A total of 78 households were damaged, with three completely destroyed. This affected over 600 people. At this stage, no fatalities or injuries have been reported," Mngadi said.

"Three classrooms of Nhlanhlayethu Secondary School were also affected, and the structures of the church and community hall were damaged as the roofs were torn apart by the storm. Eskom power lines in five wards were damaged. A water scheme pump station was also damaged, causing interruptions in the water supply in some areas." Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi conveyed sympathy to the families that lost their valuables in the storm. "As a department, we express our sympathy to all families and communities affected by this adverse weather. Our teams have been dispatched to assess the situation in the Nongoma areas. We are co-ordinating with departments such as Human Settlement, Social Development, and Health to provide assistance. Our disaster teams will continue assessments and offer relief efforts. Due to heavy rains, several rivers remain full. "We urge communities to exercise extreme caution and refrain from attempting to cross swollen rivers to prevent loss of life," Sithole-Moloi said.

She added that the provincial disaster management team under Zululand District has distributed disaster relief such as tents, Box B, water drums, and plastic sheeting. A beneficiary list of all victims is being finalised to be submitted to the relevant department for further assistance, such as the replacement of identity documents, medication and school uniforms for the pupils. The Nongoma Local Municipality said the inclement weather caused a lot of damage.

The municipality said there was a house that was damaged by the weather and the property was burnt. The Khumalo family who live in a one-room house were left destitute after Friday's weather. A fire broke out and burnt everything. Picture: Facebook The Khumalo family who live in a one-room house were left destitute after Friday's weather. The roof blew away and the property in the house caught alight, including school supplies. Nothing survived, except for the family – a mother and her three children. The municipality said that on Sunday, the Nongoma council met with various departments to formulate a strategy to help Nongoma residents who were affected by Friday's storm.

A severe thunderstorm in Nongoma caused damage to households and public infrastructure such as schools, community halls, churches and Eskom power lines. Picture: KZN Cogta A severe thunderstorm in Nongoma caused damage to households and public infrastructure such as schools, community halls, churches and Eskom power lines. Picture: KZN Cogta