Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Heatwave warning issued for Gauteng, Free State, North West, and Eastern Cape

It’s going to be very hot in parts of the country this week, with a heatwave warning issued for the North West, Free State, Gauteng, and the Eastern Cape's OR Tambo Municipality and Alfred Nzo District Municipality until Friday. Picture: Steve Lawrence/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

The SA Weather Service has issued a heatwave warning for the North West, Free State, Gauteng, and the Eastern Cape's OR Tambo Municipality and Alfred Nzo District Municipality until Friday.

"Under these conditions, prolonged exposure to the midday sun poses health risks; hence, it is advisable to seek shade and keep hydrated," the forecaster said.

Saws has also warned of an extremely high fire danger index over the Northern Cape interior, the western part of the Free State and North West, the south-western Bushveld in Limpopo, and in places over the KwaZulu-Natal interior.

Fog patches can be expected along the Northern Cape coast, where it's expected to be very hot while in the Western Cape, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

Saws said strong to near-gale winds are expected south of Table Bay, Gansbaai, and Hout Bay.

Meanwhile, scattered to isolated rain is expected along the east and south coasts of the country, with cool temperatures on Friday and Saturday.

Picture: SA Weather Services

Picture: SA Weather Services

IOL

