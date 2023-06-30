KZN floods: Death toll rises to 7, while 7 remain missing

The death toll has risen to seven after Tuesday’s flash floods in KwaZulu-Natal. According to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) this comprised of six people in the eThekwini region and one person in the Ugu District on the KZN South Coast.

While initially it was reported that a tornado had struck Inanda, the South African Weather Service (Saws) said the phenomena was actually a landspout, which was very similar to a tornado. Explaining this, Saws said both phenomena manifest themselves as a dark, spinning vortex or tube extending from the base of a cloud. “Both phenomena have the capacity to cause wind damage, as we witnessed,” the Saws said.

The areas severely affected by the heavy rains and strong winds were Phoenix, Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu, Pinetown and surrounding areas, Folweni, and the north of Durban. Cogta said so far seven people have been confirmed dead by Friday morning, while Emergency workers continued their search for seven people who have been reported missing. KZN Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi extended her condolences to the affected families.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to all the families who have lost their loved ones due to this tragic event. “We stand with you during this difficult time,” she said. Sithole-Moloi commended the disaster response teams, non-governmental organisations, and all the individuals who “selflessly extended a helping hand in saving lives and providing much-needed support”.

“Your commitment and dedication are truly appreciated,” said Sithole-Moloi. Cogta Department spokesperson Sibuniso Mngadi said two people died in Cato Manor, one person in Pinetown, one in Durban North and two bodies were recovered in Bayhead. “The other person died in the Port Shepstone area,” said Mngadi.

He said the department had visited the affected areas to hand over Distress vouchers to those affected. IOL initially reported that 70 homes were completely destroyed in the floods and 151 individuals have been left homeless. A total of 10 schools in the Pinetown area were reported damaged.