KZN issues flood warning as thunderstorms and heavy rain predicted for KZN, while the Cape braces for heatwave

Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal are on high alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms, which may lead to localised flooding, from Monday afternoon. The South African Weather Services said scattered showers and thundershowers were expected over the central parts of KZN, including areas such as Mooi River, Howick, Newcastle and Dannhauser, with the possibility of some of them becoming severe.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said the thunderstorms were expected to be accompanied by heavy rain that could result in localised flooding, damage to infrastructure, informal settlements, vehicles and livestock. KZN Cogta spokesperson Sboniso Mngadi has called on communities to adhere to precautionary measures to ensure safety during this period. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution when travelling, or consider postponing travel plans as roads may become impassable due to flooding, water-filled potholes, and potential sinkholes.

He warned that in rural areas, residents living along riverbanks should be prepared to evacuate to higher ground if necessary, as riverbanks may become flooded. "The department has activated disaster management teams in all affected municipalities, ensuring they remain on high alert during this period," he said. Picture: SA Weather Services The following areas are expected to be affected:

Umgungundlovu District - Mooi River, Howick, Impendle Uthukela District - Escort, Giant Castle, Ladysmith, Bergville Amajuba District - Newcastle, Dannhauser, Utrecht

Zululand District - eDumbe, Vryheid, Mondlo areas Meanwhile, Saws is warning of heatwave conditions over the Western Cape. "Heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected over the Central and Little Karoo until Tuesday," the forecaster said.