eThekwini flood damage will cost R1.4 billion to repair

Inclement weather that resulted in heavy rainfall in eThekwini from January 13 to 16 has caused damage that will cost R1.4 billion to repair. This is according to a comprehensive report that addressed the extensive infrastructure damage and provided the cost implications of the storms, which was tabled at an executive committee (exco) meeting on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the municipality said the report, presented by city manager Musa Mbhele, provided an overview of the damage, the estimated rehabilitation costs, response measures, and inter-departmental interventions. “Extensive structural damage occurred across multiple sectors, comprising residential structures, community halls, roads, stormwater infrastructure, and public health facilities. The primary cause of the damage was identified as mudslide hazards, exacerbated by continuous rainfall over a three-day period.” The City said there had been extensive damage to infrastructure and facilities over the past few years, compounding costs and delaying repairs of existing damage.

A total of 341 dwellings were damaged, affecting 1 413 individuals. “Tragically, nine fatalities were reported, and burial assistance is being co-ordinated in accordance with the City's burial assistance application through the Office of the Mayor. “The estimated R1.4bn cost covers various sectors, including human settlements, engineering, water and sanitation, parks, recreation and culture, and the health unit.”

According to the City, ongoing projects funded by the reconstruction and rehabilitation (R&R) grant suffered additional damage, leading to a request for a three-month extension for all disaster-funded projects. However, the City manager noted that to date about R1bn has been allocated to approximately 743 projects awaiting implementation. Mbhele emphasised that close monitoring of the accelerated construction plan was imperative for efficient service delivery.

“The report also outlined that since the floods earlier this year, the City has ensured the commencement of essential infrastructure repairs, utilising existing resources. “Electricity and water operations are being addressed within the existing budget and a submission to the Provincial Disaster Management is under way for the classification of a disaster under the Disaster Management Act.” The City said a joint operations centre was activated to present incident reports, incorporate recovery plans, and propose relief measures.

“The National Disaster Management Centre has allowed budget reprioritisation for emergency repairs.” Exco noted the submitted report and recovery plans and backed Disaster Management's submission for a disaster declaration. An updated report will be submitted on January 31 at the first full council meeting of the year for approval.