LOOK: Northern KwaZulu-Natal bears the brunt of tropical storm ‘Filipo’

Families living in northern KwaZulu-Natal districts had to evacuate their homes after torrential downpours and gusty winds, brought on by tropical storm 'Filipo', ripped through the area on Wednesday. “The heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds, began in the early hours in the extreme north of the province and have so far caused damage to low-lying bridges and roads, with car accidents recorded as a result,” said Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) media liaison, Sboniso Mngadi.

He said several households in the Umhlabuyalingana area have also been flooded, leading families to seek temporary shelter with relatives and neighbours.

“At this stage, no fatalities or injuries have been confirmed by our teams,” Mngadi said. Several roads in areas such as Jozini, Mbazwana, Manguzi, and Umhlabuyalingana have been eroded and bridges are flooded.

The heavy rains and winds brought on by tropical storm Filipo has wreaked havoc on northern KwaZulu-Natal communities. Picture: Cogta/Supplied The heavy rains and winds brought on by tropical storm Filipo has wreaked havoc on northern KwaZulu-Natal communities. Picture: Cogta/Supplied Cogta MEC, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi urged motorists to refrain from attempting to cross overflowing rivers and streams.

"Our teams are on the ground, monitoring the situation closely. We appreciate the cooperation from the communities. The risk is not over yet; let us all prioritise safety and avoid travelling during this period," she said. The MEC said reports suggest that under the Umkhanyakude Local Municipality, a low-lying bridge had been flooded, a road in Othobothi was eroded, and the Sekane River is currently overflowing, affecting access to Bethesda Hospital. There were also reports of trees falling on roads, but no serious damage has been reported in relation to the strong winds.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said the storm is expected to dissipate however, the province will be affected by a cold front and at least a 60% chance of rainfall.