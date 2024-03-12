Tropical storm Filipo: Disruptive rain expected in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday

Durban — The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rain in northern KwaZulu-Natal for Wednesday, March 13. And the KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has warned the public in northern KZN that the level 6 disruptive rains could result in disasters.

Cogta spokesperson, Siboniso Mngadi, said that the level 6 alert indicated a high probability of flooding as a significant amount of rainfall, exceeding 100mm, is expected over the extreme north-eastern part of KZN. Mngadi said areas likely to be affected include uMhlathuze, Mtubatuba, Big Five Hlabisa, Nongoma, Jozini, uPhongolo and Umhlabuyalingana local municipalities. He said that according to the SAWS, there was a high likelihood of flooding of roads, bridges and settlements, major disruption of traffic flow, and disruption to essential services (water, electricity, communications).

“We have activated our disaster teams in all the municipalities that are likely to be affected to be on high alert during this period. We advise communities to seek shelter in safe places. Public facilities, such as community halls, are open as safe havens for those in need of shelter. Our teams may have to evacuate people should they foresee a high risk of danger due to inclement weather,” Mngadi said. “Motorists are strongly advised to avoid travelling during this period, as bridges may become flooded, posing a risk to life.” Weather outlook for Wednesday, March 13. Partly cloudy and hot to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered along the east coast and widespread over northern areas of KZN. Graphic: SAWS Additionally, the SAWS impact-based warning indicated that significant rainfall is expected over the extreme north-eastern parts of KZN, which may lead to flooding of roads and settlements, and damage to infrastructure and mud-based houses over the north-eastern parts of KZN.

“Moderate tropical storm Filipo will result in widespread showers and thundershowers over the extreme north-eastern parts of KZN. Significant rainfall amounts exceeding 100mm may lead to flooding of roads and settlements, damage to infrastructure and mud-based houses over the north-eastern parts of KZN on Wednesday,” SAWS said. The service also advised the public to: If possible avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles.

If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground.

In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level.

Switch off electricity at the supply point to the building.

In rural areas protect/relocate animals to a safe place on higher ground. On Monday, when SAWS gave an update on tropical storm Filipo, the service said there was a moderate to high risk of heavy rainfall occurring over the lowveld regions of Limpopo on Tuesday, and over the lowveld of Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

For Mpumalanga especially, there is a risk of orographically-enhanced rainfall occurring along the eastern escarpment region on Wednesday, when heavy rain and localised flooding may occur over the southern Lowveld (including the Kruger National Park), the neighbouring Kingdom of eSwatini as well as extreme north-eastern KZN. Major rivers of the central and southern half of the Kruger National Park (KNP), such as the Olifants, Letaba, Sabie and Sand rivers and the Crocodile River in the extreme south of KNP are likely to be flowing very strongly, possibly in flood, from midweek onwards. The weather service added,“The north-eastern extremity of KZN, especially the coast and adjacent interior northwards of Richards Bay, can expect a spell of sustained, extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The heavy rain will cease abruptly by Thursday, as the system leaves southern Africa and moves off into the southern Indian Ocean, east of South Africa.