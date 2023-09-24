More disruptive rains, winds and wild waves predicted for Cape regions

The SA Weather Service has issued an Orange Level 8 warning of disruptive rains over the Eastern Cape province today. "A cut-off low system moves over the province and is combined with a high pressure ridging in ahead of it. This convergence of moisture is expected to result in widespread rain on Sunday over Buffalo City Metro, Amathole (excluding Raymond Mhlaba), OR Tambo (excluding Mhlontlo) district municipality and the Mbizana local municipality," the forecaster said.

This will lead to localised flooding at informal settlements as well as low-lying areas and bridges. Saws said the weather pattern will then move towards the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Sarah Baartman district municipality by tomorrow. Saws has also issued a Yellow Level 2 warning of disruptive rains over Inxuba Yethemba, Raymond Mhlaba, Intsika Yethu, Engcobo, Mhlontlo, Umzimvubu and Ntabankulu local municipalities today and tomorrow.

Picture: SA Weather Service

Picture: SA Weather Service An Orange Level 6 warning has also been issued for severe thunderstorms leading to flash floods over the Garden Route, Overberg, southern parts of Cape Winelands, Central Karoo, northern parts of the Cape Winelands, southern parts of the West Coast District, City of Cape Town of the Western Cape. "An Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rain is expected over the central and southern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the western parts of the Eastern Cape. An Orange Level 8 warning for disruptive rain is expected on along the coast and adjacent interior of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape. A Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rain is expected along the escarpment and parts of the central interior of the Eastern Cape," Saws said.

Warnings of damaging winds and waves have also been predicted between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay of the Western Cape, spreading eastwards along the Eastern Cape coast reaching Port Edward. "An Orange Level 6 warning for interior winds leading to damage to settlements is expected over the Garden Route, eastern Overberg and Langeberg local municipalities of the Western Cape as well as the south-western parts of the Eastern Cape. A Yellow Level 2 warning for Damaging Interior Winds leading to disruption to transport is expected over the southern parts of Namakwa of the Northern Cape, Central Karoo, Cape Winelands, western parts of the Overberg, City of Cape Town of the Western Cape, central and east parts of the Eastern Cape as well as the central and southern parts of the Northern Cape.