Bookmark article to read later
Monday, May 8, 2023

No emergency incidents reported despite more heavy rains on the way

The SA Weather Service has predicted heavy rain for parts of the country including Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal however, no emergencies have been reported. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 56m ago

While the SA Weather Service (Saws) has predicted more rainfall on the cards for parts of the country, there have been no emergency incidents reported.

Saws on Monday issued a Level 2 warning of a cut-off low over the central parts of the country coupled with a high pressure system south-east of the country.

The forecaster said this weather pattern is expected to result in a chance of showers and thunderstorms over the central and eastern parts of the province.

“Heavy downpours are expected over places on the Wild Coast and adjacent interior, where persistent rainfall may lead to localised flooding,” Saws said.

More on this
Picture: SA Weather Service

eThekwini Municipality said there have been no major incidents reported in the city.

“The city has also not received calls for emergency response support. However, some roads are already waterlogged due to the rain. Motorists are urged to take extra caution when driving on the M19, the N2 near Queen Nandi Drive, near Mega City, near Quarry Heights, uMdloti, and on the N3, near Brickfield,” the city said in a short statement.

The KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs warned that rains may cause flooding and damage to mud houses, roads, low-lying bridges and rivers while other areas may suffer infrastructural damages.

The department is urging communities and motorists to be extra cautious and to ensure they are in safe areas during this time.

Furthermore, all Disaster Management Centres and their teams have been activated in all municipalities to address any challenges that may arise.

Heavy rain has been predicted over parts of the country including Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Free State with light snow expected over the Lesotho mountains.

Picture: SA Weather Service

IOL

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall
