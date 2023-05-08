Warning: Heavy rain and possible flooding predicted for KZN

Durban – Heavy rain is expected to lash the KwaZulu-Natal province today. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has issued a warning to municipalities to expect heavy rains that may cause flooding and infrastructural damage.

“This alert comes following a notice from the South African Weather Service on Sunday, which forecasts heavy rains in various parts of the province from Monday 12am until 11pm,” said Cogta spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu. The heavy rainfall is expected to affect the following municipalities: Abaqulusi, Dannhauser, Edumbe, Emadlangeni, Endumeni, eThekwini Metro, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Newcastle, Nquthu, Umdoni, Umzumbe, and Ray Nkonyeni Municipality. “The rains may cause flooding and damages to mud houses, roads, low lying bridges and rivers while other areas may suffer infrastructural damages.

“The department is urging communities and motorists to be extra cautious and to ensure they are in safe areas during this time,” Ndlovu said. The department said all disaster management centres and their teams have been activated in all municipalities to address any challenges that may arise. “Residents living in low-lying areas or those situated near rivers are encouraged to monitor water levels. In the event of an emergency, the public is advised to contact their nearest disaster management centre.

To minimise the risk of damage to property and loss of life, it encouraged the public to take necessary precautions. “This includes securing loose objects, and avoiding crossing or driving through flooded areas. Motorists are also reminded to drive at reduced speed during heavy rainfalls and to maintain a safe following distance.” In April last year devastating floods left more than 400 people dead and billions of rand worth of infrastructure damage.