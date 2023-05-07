eThekwini Municipality hands over R21 million project to rebuild flood-damaged road

Durban – The eThekwini Municipality handed over a R21 million contract to rebuild road P457 linking Ntuzuma and Inanda after it was damaged by the April 2022 floods on Friday. eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda was accompanied by a team of Department of Transport (DOT) officials and local councillors as he introduced the contractor that will be repairing the flood damaged road.

This comes after 26-year-old Noxolo Khumalo died when she unknowingly drove into a massive sinkhole in the road early last month. Kaunda said the road was one of the few remaining repair projects within the metro. He said that notable progress has been achieved in restoring mobility in the province with most roads and bridges successfully repaired.

“We are proud to officially hand over the contractor that will be dealing with the restoration of mobility in this area as a project as it was severely affected by floods during April and May last year. “We are delighted that new life has been brought to the community because hope will be there when they see a contractor working on the ground,” said Kaunda. eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda led a team of Department of Transport officials and local councillors to the handing over of the Main Road P457 contract linking Inanda and Ntuzuma. Picture supplied He said the restoration period of the project would be six months.

“We estimate a minimum period in case there are other major interventions that are required structurally, to look at the work that will be done here, and the DOT will be spending over R21 million on the infrastructure,” said Kaunda. He said more than 700 projects have been completed and attended to in ensuring the increase in mobility. “People need to be able to move from one place to another, especially the schools, hospitals and social amenities that the department has been doing and we are happy as a city to guarantee to the community that the work is starting and people will get their road back,” said Kaunda.