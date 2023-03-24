The South African Weather Service has warned of scattered showers and thunderstorms over the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape later this evening. "Significant amounts of rainfall have already been reported over the extreme south-eastern parts of KZN during the past 24 hours and more rain is still expected to fall today," the forecaster said.

Saws warns that the inclement weather could lead to localised flooding at both formal and informal settlements, as well as hampering driving conditions and lead to minor vehicle accidents, slippery roads and damage to mud-based homes. An orange level warning 6 of heavy rainfall has also been issued over parts of the central and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape. "Persistent rains are expected to result in continued flooding of roads and settlements, damage to roads and bridges, damage to property and infrastructure as well as loss of livelihood and livestock," Saws said.

Yesterday, IOL reported that operations in Port St Johns were halted following heavy rains. This is not the first the town has been hit by floods and heavy rainfall. In April 2022 the town experienced severe flooding which resulted in homes being damaged. Eastern Cape - R61 Route: Road Collapse between Port St Johns and Mthatha (near Majola Tea) pic.twitter.com/7CYzwUd3Lv — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) March 24, 2023

Eastern Cape - #Flooding Port St Johns pic.twitter.com/ByBbkeI4Ho — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2023 Minister Nkadimeng directs the National Disaster Management Centre to coordinate teams to respond to floods and inclement weather in parts of the #EasternCape https://t.co/N4a1eNnjvb #Floods #PortStJohns pic.twitter.com/dVg9YU2uyj — NationalCoGTA 🇿🇦 (@NationalCoGTA) March 23, 2023