SANParks conducts floods damage assessment at Table Mountain National Park

The SANParks Table Mountain National Park Ranger teams conducted flood assessments across the park following the adverse weather conditions experienced in Cape Town over the past two days. Table Mountain National Park management has further requested park users exercise caution during this time and wait for a drier period to access mountain hiking, horseback, and bike trails.

The park says that numerous pine trees in the Lower Tokai plantation were uprooted and fell as a result of the inclement weather. “Localised flooding of the trails in Lower Tokai and the mass movement of soil in Upper Tokai have also been reported. “Park users should avoid the mountain trails where slippery, wet, and muddy conditions persist to avoid having accidents and requiring rescue.

“People should not cross or walk through flowing water as there could be sinkholes underneath, which could cause serious injury. Park users are advised to wait for a drier period to access mountain hiking, horseback, and bike trails,” the park said. The park also advised park users that there was no access for vehicles. “Park users are kindly requested to exercise caution during this time and adhere to the rules of the park,” the park added.