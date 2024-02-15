Severe weather alerts across SA: Western Cape on high alert

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has on Thursday issued weather warnings for Western Cape residents, cautioning members of the public to brace for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds. The Saws said these storms are expected to bring heavy winds and downpours, posing risks of localised flooding and structural damage, particularly in the southern parts of the Western Cape province.

Additionally, a Yellow Level 2 warning has been issued for Cape Agulhas to Port Alfred, cautioning against damaging winds and waves that could endanger navigation at sea, with small vessels at risk of capsizing. Residents are urged to exercise caution and take the necessary precautions to ensure safety. Meanwhile, authorities in Durban are urging residents to stay hydrated and and avoid exertion as they are facing a heatwave.

The Saws also warned of heatwave conditions across various provinces, including the Free State, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and parts of the Eastern Cape until Thursday, with some regions experiencing prolonged heat until Saturday. A Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds has been issued for Durban to Kosi Bay, with additional warnings for Joe Gqabi in the Eastern Cape and Beaufort West in the Western Cape regarding fire danger conditions. As individuals plan their weekend activities, it's crucial to remain vigilant and adapt plans according to prevailing weather forecasts, ensuring safety amid the fluctuating conditions.