Sunday, October 29, 2023

Snow expected as parts of SA braces for winds and severe thunderstorms

Rainfall and thundershowers are predicted over the eastern parts of the country with snowfall expected over the high lying ground in the Eastern Cape Picture: Theo Jeptha/ Independent Newspapers

Published 1h ago

Rainfall and thundershowers are predicted over the eastern parts of the country with snowfall expected over the high lying ground in the Eastern Cape.

The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds in the central interior of the western parts of the country and the west coast.

A Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms has also been issued for Gauteng, eastern Free State, eastern parts of the North West, Mpumalanga, as well as the western and southern parts of Limpopo.

Picture: SA Weather Service

The forecaster issued warnings for heavy rain in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

Meanwhile, isolated thundershowers are expected over central and eastern parts of the country however, Gauteng will see scattered rains.The same weather is expected over the eastern parts of the North West, central and southern Limpopo, eastern Free State as well as over Mpumalanga.

Gauteng Weather has also warned of a high probability of rain.

