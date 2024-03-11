These are provinces that will be experiencing the heatwave until Wednesday

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning about the upcoming heatwave condition which is expected to affect certain areas of the country this week. The high temperatures will hit parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free State, central and northern parts of the Eastern Cape until Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in places such as Gauteng and the south western bushveld of Limpopo, the hot conditions are likely to persist into Wednesday. In addition, the Saws said the Namakwa district of the Northern Cape, the West Coast district and the interior of the Western Cape, will experience extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions. “These conditions are likely to improve in the west, but persist until Tuesday over the eastern interior of the Western Cape,” said the Saws.

Weather advisories pic.twitter.com/rgAnnHt7Oy — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 10, 2024 On Sunday, the weather office reported a weak tropical low-pressure system positioned in the Mozambique Channel, between Mozambique and Madagascar. As a result, residents living in the the lowveld regions of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, and northern KwaZulu-Natal should brace for a spell of windy, rainy weather between Tuesday and Thursday. It said that during the past week, the system has drifted slowly around the eastern and southern parts of the Mozambique Channel region, causing heavy, thundery downpours over the eastern coastline of Madagascar.