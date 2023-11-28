A quick and simple guide to surviving the heatwave

Many cities across the country are currently experiencing extremely high temperatures, with the South African Weather Service warning that the heatwave is expected to persist. To help survive the extreme heat, we have compiled a few simple tips that can keep you and your loved ones safe.

Eat light Avoid eating large, protein-rich meals that can increase metabolic heat and warm the body. Instead, opt for salads, pasta dishes, and light snacks which will help you stay energised.

Eating light meals can also help you feel less bloated and drained in the heat. You can also enjoy fruits, such as melons and peaches, which naturally help you stay hydrated for longer. You should also avoid late-night snacking. Eating too late can cause elevated night-time core body temperatures to increase, which can disturb our sleep.

Take warm showers Overly cold showers might actually cause your body to trap in heat. Rather have a lukewarm bath, which will instead keep you cool and will also calm your nerves. Wear light clothes during a heat wave. Picture: Pexels Caio. Wear light clothes

There is a reason why people living in desert countries cover up so much. According to experts, the different layers serve as insulation against the external heat and allows the body to maintain more of its fluids. For these reasons, it is advised to wear light clothing and to cover up as much as possible during a heatwave.

Drink plenty of water In hot weather, it is important to avoid hot drinks, including tea and coffee. Instead, make sure you are drinking lots of water. This is because, when you sweat throughout the day, the liquids you are losing need to be replaced to avoid dehydration.

Wear sunscreen Wearing sunscreen is one of the most vital things to do during a heatwave. When you are outdoors, it is also advisable to keep as much of your body out of the sunlight. It is also suggested to carry an umbrella or wear a cap when outdoors, during a heat wave.