Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, August 31, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

High-protein recipes that are hearty and satisfying

Apple and cinnamon protein waffles. Picture: Supplied

Apple and cinnamon protein waffles. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Share

Whether you are looking to get lean, tone up, or just feel better, there is no denying that protein is one of the most important macronutrients in a healthy diet.

If you are looking for more high-protein inspiration, check out these amazing recipes courtesy of Macro Mixes – a brand of low-carb and gluten-free products. These recipes are also sugar-free but still very delicious.

Cherry and vanilla protein smoothie. Picture: Supplied

Cherry and vanilla protein smoothie

Ingredients

1 frozen banana

½ cup frozen cherries

20g vanilla instant protein porridge premix

1 cup milk of choice or water

Sweetener drops or honey

1 cup ice cubes

20g vegan brownie premix (optional)

Method

Combine one frozen banana, ½ cup frozen cherries, 20g of the vanilla instant protein porridge premix, sweetener and one cup of milk or walk to a blender.

Blend until combined.

Add ice and blend again.

Add more milk or ice and blend to the desired consistency.

Add 20g of vegan brownie premix and stir through if you want to add a chocolate taste.

Top with your favourite crunchy bits or granola. Enjoy!

Peanut butter and vanilla protein cookies. Picture: Supplied

Peanut butter and vanilla protein cookies

Ingredients

80g instant protein porridge

20ml milk

40g peanut butter

20ml maple syrup or honey

Tips: If you don’t want to roll cookie dough out, make little balls with your hands and flatten them nicely with a fork, and you can add chocolate chips to this recipe.

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

In a bowl, mix your nut butter, milk and sticky sweetener of choice. If they are not combined, heat the mixture up in the microwave for 30 seconds.

To that bowl, add your porridge.

Use your hands to form a dough and let it rest for 5 minutes.

Roll dough out to the thickness of a R5 coin between two sheets of baking paper.

Cut out cookie shapes.

Bake for 8 minutes or until golden brown.

Apple and cinnamon protein waffles. Picture: Supplied

Apple and cinnamon protein waffles

Ingredients

1 cup instant vanilla protein porridge

1 egg

120ml milk of choice

Additional 30ml milk of choice

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

½ cup chopped apples

Ice cream for serving

Method

In a medium-sized bowl add one cup of instant vanilla protein porridge.

In a separate bowl whisk one egg and add 120ml milk of choice.

Add milk and egg mixture to the vanilla protein porridge and mix to combine.

Add one teaspoon of baking powder and one teaspoon of cinnamon to the mixture and mix.

Add your additional 30ml milk of choice and stir until combined.

Add ½ cup chopped apple to the batter and mix until incorporated.

Spoon batter onto greased waffle iron and cook for about 5 minutes making sure it doesn’t burn.

Top with vanilla ice cream and apple slices!

Related Topics:

FoodiesAdviceHealthy Recipes