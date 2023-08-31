High-protein recipes that are hearty and satisfying

Whether you are looking to get lean, tone up, or just feel better, there is no denying that protein is one of the most important macronutrients in a healthy diet. If you are looking for more high-protein inspiration, check out these amazing recipes courtesy of Macro Mixes – a brand of low-carb and gluten-free products. These recipes are also sugar-free but still very delicious.

Cherry and vanilla protein smoothie. Picture: Supplied Cherry and vanilla protein smoothie Ingredients 1 frozen banana

½ cup frozen cherries 20g vanilla instant protein porridge premix 1 cup milk of choice or water

Sweetener drops or honey 1 cup ice cubes 20g vegan brownie premix (optional)

Method Combine one frozen banana, ½ cup frozen cherries, 20g of the vanilla instant protein porridge premix, sweetener and one cup of milk or walk to a blender. Blend until combined.

Add ice and blend again. Add more milk or ice and blend to the desired consistency. Add 20g of vegan brownie premix and stir through if you want to add a chocolate taste.

Top with your favourite crunchy bits or granola. Enjoy! Peanut butter and vanilla protein cookies. Picture: Supplied Peanut butter and vanilla protein cookies Ingredients

80g instant protein porridge 20ml milk 40g peanut butter

20ml maple syrup or honey Tips: If you don’t want to roll cookie dough out, make little balls with your hands and flatten them nicely with a fork, and you can add chocolate chips to this recipe. Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. In a bowl, mix your nut butter, milk and sticky sweetener of choice. If they are not combined, heat the mixture up in the microwave for 30 seconds. To that bowl, add your porridge.

Use your hands to form a dough and let it rest for 5 minutes. Roll dough out to the thickness of a R5 coin between two sheets of baking paper. Cut out cookie shapes.

Bake for 8 minutes or until golden brown. Apple and cinnamon protein waffles. Picture: Supplied Apple and cinnamon protein waffles Ingredients

1 cup instant vanilla protein porridge 1 egg 120ml milk of choice

Additional 30ml milk of choice 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp cinnamon

½ cup chopped apples Ice cream for serving Method

In a medium-sized bowl add one cup of instant vanilla protein porridge. In a separate bowl whisk one egg and add 120ml milk of choice. Add milk and egg mixture to the vanilla protein porridge and mix to combine.

Add one teaspoon of baking powder and one teaspoon of cinnamon to the mixture and mix. Add your additional 30ml milk of choice and stir until combined. Add ½ cup chopped apple to the batter and mix until incorporated.