High-protein recipes that are hearty and satisfying

Whether you are looking to get lean, tone up, or just feel better, there is no denying that protein is one of the most important macronutrients in a healthy diet.
If you are looking for more high-protein inspiration, check out these amazing recipes courtesy of Macro Mixes – a brand of low-carb and gluten-free products. These recipes are also sugar-free but still very delicious.
Cherry and vanilla protein smoothie
Ingredients
1 frozen banana
½ cup frozen cherries
20g vanilla instant protein porridge premix
1 cup milk of choice or water
Sweetener drops or honey
1 cup ice cubes
20g vegan brownie premix (optional)
Method
Combine one frozen banana, ½ cup frozen cherries, 20g of the vanilla instant protein porridge premix, sweetener and one cup of milk or walk to a blender.
Blend until combined.
Add ice and blend again.
Add more milk or ice and blend to the desired consistency.
Add 20g of vegan brownie premix and stir through if you want to add a chocolate taste.
Top with your favourite crunchy bits or granola. Enjoy!
Peanut butter and vanilla protein cookies
Ingredients
80g instant protein porridge
20ml milk
40g peanut butter
20ml maple syrup or honey
Tips: If you don’t want to roll cookie dough out, make little balls with your hands and flatten them nicely with a fork, and you can add chocolate chips to this recipe.
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
In a bowl, mix your nut butter, milk and sticky sweetener of choice. If they are not combined, heat the mixture up in the microwave for 30 seconds.
To that bowl, add your porridge.
Use your hands to form a dough and let it rest for 5 minutes.
Roll dough out to the thickness of a R5 coin between two sheets of baking paper.
Cut out cookie shapes.
Bake for 8 minutes or until golden brown.
Apple and cinnamon protein waffles
Ingredients
1 cup instant vanilla protein porridge
1 egg
120ml milk of choice
Additional 30ml milk of choice
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp cinnamon
½ cup chopped apples
Ice cream for serving
Method
In a medium-sized bowl add one cup of instant vanilla protein porridge.
In a separate bowl whisk one egg and add 120ml milk of choice.
Add milk and egg mixture to the vanilla protein porridge and mix to combine.
Add one teaspoon of baking powder and one teaspoon of cinnamon to the mixture and mix.
Add your additional 30ml milk of choice and stir until combined.
Add ½ cup chopped apple to the batter and mix until incorporated.
Spoon batter onto greased waffle iron and cook for about 5 minutes making sure it doesn’t burn.
Top with vanilla ice cream and apple slices!