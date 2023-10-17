Over 500 people have been killed as a result of an explosion on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, Al-Jazeera reported on Tuesday, citing a representative of the Health Ministry of Gaza. "Over 500 victims of the strike on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital," the ministry representative was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

"Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble," it added. The media office of Gaza's Hamas government described the attack as a "war crime". "The hospital was housing hundreds of sick and wounded, and people forcibly displaced from their homes" because of other strikes, a statement said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the hospital bombing when contacted by AFP. Around 3,000 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes across the Gaza Strip since the war erupted on October 7.