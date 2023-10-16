A world divided: Who supports Israel and who stands by Palestine?

As the war in the Middle East between Hamas and Israel reaches its 10th day, more countries are becoming more vocal about who they are throwing their weight behind. We look at countries that support Palestine and we take a look at countries that support Israel.

Pro-Palestine South Africa South Africa supports Palestine’s cause ‘unashamedly’. During the African National Congress’ national executive committee meeting in Boksburg, President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated support for the people of Palestine, adding that South Africa was ready to assist with humanitarian aid.

While showing support for Palestine, Ramaphosa expressed condolences to the Israelis who have died in the escalating tension. Malaysia Malaysia has called for an end to the violence in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the prolonged occupation and suffering of the Palestinian people.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he does not agree with Western pressure to condemn Palestinian armed group Hamas, adding that Western and European countries have repeatedly asked Malaysia to condemn Hamas. Iran Iran warned Israel of escalation if it does not end aggressions against Palestinians.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the United States will suffer “significant damages” if the Gaza war spirals into a bigger conflict and said other parties in the region were ready to act. Venezuela In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned what he called "indiscriminate attacks on the civilian population by Israel" which he said crossed "the line of respect for international humanitarian law".

He also pressed for the establishment of a humanitarian aid corridor to help the local population. Jordan Jordan’s foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Israel's blocking of humanitarian aid to Gaza and forcing its residents to leave their homes were a "flagrant" breach of international law.

Safadi said that any move by Israel to impose a new displacement of Palestinians would push the region to the "abyss" of a wider regional conflict. Pro-Israel United States The United States of America has been very vocal about its support for Israel.

From the start of the war, US president Joe Biden released a joint statement with four other countries - United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy to express support for Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people and the “unequivocal condemnation” of Hamas. United Kingdom UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain is aligned with the United States' view that Israel should take “every possible precaution” to protect civilians in Gaza and defend themselves.

While Britain remains supportive of Israel, its foreign minister James Cleverly has urged Israel to show restraint in any military action against Palestinian armed group Hamas in order to minimise harm to civilians. Germany German has thrown their weight behind Israel, with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressing Berlin's support for the country to defend itself against Hamas.

France Echoing similar sentiments of the above countries, France says Israel has the right to defend itself by “eliminating terrorist groups”, including Hamas through targeted actions, but also by preserving civilian populations because that's the duty of democracies. The European Union

In a statement from the European Council, which brings together the leaders of the bloc's 27-member countries, The European Union has condemned in the “strongest possible terms Hamas and its brutal and indiscriminate terrorist attacks across Israel”, adding that they “deeply deplore” the loss of lives. Countries calling peace Russia, China and India have all called for peace talks and a separate state for Palestinians. However, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has recently said Israel’s action against Gaza are “beyond the scope of self-defence”. Morocco backs a two-state solution in the Middle East and has urged peace and protection of all civilians.