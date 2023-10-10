Palestine-Israel conflict: Biden directs US agencies to prevent domestic threat

By Steve Holland and Kanishka Singh
Washington - President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that United States law enforcement agencies were taking steps to disrupt any domestic threat that may emerge after Palestinian militant group Hamas' weekend attacks on Israel that left hundreds dead.
The FBI said earlier it was "closely monitoring unfolding events" but added it "does not have specific and credible intelligence indicating a threat to the United States stemming from the Hamas attacks in Israel".
"There is no place for hate in America, not against Jews, not against Muslims, not against anybody," Biden said.
Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, killing hundreds of Israelis and seizing dozens of hostages. Israel's embassy in Washington said the death toll from Hamas’ weekend attacks had surpassed 1,000.
Israel subsequently battered Palestinians with air strikes in Gaza. Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 830 Palestinians were killed and up to 4,250 wounded in Israeli air strikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday.
The United Nation said more than 180,000 Gazans had been made homeless.
"We will not hesitate to adjust our security posture, as appropriate, to protect the American people," the FBI said earlier, adding it was coordinating with counterparts in the region as well as other international partners.
In his remarks on Tuesday, Biden described Hamas' attack as an "act of sheer evil."
Reuters