Palestine-Israel conflict: Biden directs US agencies to prevent domestic threat

Washington - President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that United States law enforcement agencies were taking steps to disrupt any domestic threat that may emerge after Palestinian militant group Hamas' weekend attacks on Israel that left hundreds dead.

The FBI said earlier it was "closely monitoring unfolding events" but added it "does not have specific and credible intelligence indicating a threat to the United States stemming from the Hamas attacks in Israel".

"There is no place for hate in America, not against Jews, not against Muslims, not against anybody," Biden said.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, killing hundreds of Israelis and seizing dozens of hostages. Israel's embassy in Washington said the death toll from Hamas’ weekend attacks had surpassed 1,000.