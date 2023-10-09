Journalist Mandy Wiener describes chaos at Ben Gurion airport as she tries to get family back to SA

There have been conflicting reports coming out of Israel after Hamas launched its offensive on the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Saturday morning. With a steady stream of misinformation doing the rounds, many people have taken to social media for first-hand accounts of what’s currently happening on the ground.

Scenes of chaos and absolute destruction are dominating the news, one being that of tourists and Israeli citizens struggling to get out of the country. Local journalist and author Mandy Wiener was one of those who took to X to share her experience trying to board her flight back to South Africa. “At the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv with my kids trying to get out to SA,” she wrote.

“Earlier siren went off and I had to grab them, leave luggage and run with hundreds down five flights of stairs to the bomb shelter as intercept missiles exploded overhead. “Terrifying but we are okay.” At the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv with my kids trying to get out to SA. Earlier siren went off and I had to grab them, leave luggage and run with hundreds down five flights of stairs to the bomb shelter as intercept missiles exploded overhead. Terrifying but we are ok. pic.twitter.com/XQRIM7MIb0 — Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) October 7, 2023 Thankfully, the Radio 702 alumni reported a few hours later that she and her family had landed safely in South Africa. Home 💙 pic.twitter.com/tfVj6axfXA — Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) October 8, 2023

Reuters earlier reported that several international airlines had suspended flight services with Tel Aviv, saying they were waiting for safety conditions to improve before resuming. US air carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said they had suspended direct flights, as did Air France and Finland's Finnair, Reuters added. Britain's easyjet had also halted flights with Tel Aviv on Sunday and Monday, and announced it would adjust the timings of flights in the next few days.