Crash with Wagner chief Prigozhin onboard: Investigators confirm identities of all 10 victims

The identities of all 10 people killed in the plane crash in Russia's Tver Region have been established and they correspond to the list on the flight manifest, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday.
On Friday, the committee said that the flight recorders were located after the crash of the Embraer plane in the Tver Region, adding that all versions of what happened would be looked into.
"As part of the investigation into the airplane crash in the Tver Region, molecular genetic examinations have been completed. Based on their results, the identities of all 10 victims have been established, they correspond to the list stated in the flight manifest," the committee wrote on Telegram.
On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that an Embraer Legacy private plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in Russia's Tver Region, killing all 10 people on board. The Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsia said that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on the plane.
