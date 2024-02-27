‘Divorce is not on the cards, I took vows’, says wife of South African man who killed two women in Alaska

The wife of a South African man found guilty of killing two women in Alaska in the United States, has vowed to stand by her husband. Brian Steven Smith, who is from the Eastern Cape, was convicted of murdering Kathleen Henry and Veronica Abouchuk.

The homeless women were believed to be killed between 2018 and 2019. Following his guilty conviction, his wife Stephanie Bissland of Anchorage said that divorce was not on the cards, NBC reported. She said that he was very good for her, but obviously had another life.

File - In this Oct. 9, 2019, file photo, Brian Steven Smith is arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder at the Anchorage Jail courtroom in Anchorage, Alaska. Picture: AP Bissland reportedly plans to visit her husband in prison, adding that, “I said my vows”, NBC reported. Smith was arrested after a sex worker stole his phone from his truck in 2019, according to Associated Press. The sex worker, who became a key witness in the murder trial, discovered the gruesome footage of Smith recording Henry’s death at a hotel in Anchorage.

She recorded the footage onto a memory card and handed it to police. Smith allegedly picked up Abouchuk when his wife was out of town. He apparently asked her to shower, because she smelled and when she refused retrieved his pistol and shot her dead and dumped her body.