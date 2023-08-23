Eight bodies found at plane crash site in Russia’s Tver Region - emergency services

A total of eight bodies have been found at the crash site of a private plane in Russia’s Tver Region on Wednesday, the emergency services told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the Embraer Legacy private plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region, killing all 10 people aboard. The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, said on that Wagner Group private military company (PMC) leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed among passengers of the crashed plane.