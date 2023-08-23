Eight bodies found at plane crash site in Russia’s Tver Region - emergency services

A total of eight bodies have been found at the crash site of a private plane in Russia’s Tver Region on Wednesday, the emergency services told Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the Embraer Legacy private plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region, killing all 10 people aboard. The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, said on that Wagner Group private military company (PMC) leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed among passengers of the crashed plane.
"According to updated information, eight bodies were found at the crash site of the aircraft," the emergency services said, adding that the search and rescue operation is ongoing.“
Around 1700 GMT the ministry announced that a "private Embraer Legacy aircraft travelling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region."
It said it was conducting search operations.
Videos on Telegram channels linked to Wagner posted footage -- that AFP could not independently confirm -- showing the wreckage of plane burning in a field.
Sputnik