Elon Musk’s Platform X (Twitter) to pay legal fees for ‘unfairly’ treated users by employers

Billionaire businessman and new owner of Platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Elon Musk, has openly offered to pay for the legal costs associated with people who were “unfairly treated” by their employers due to their usage of the platform. “If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill,” Musk posted on his platform.

Please let us know. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023 With over 150 million followers on X (Twitter) and many others who follow him for his business interests, Musk’s offer to fund the legal battle has gone viral and widely touched people who were dismissed or fired illegitimately. His announcement circulated among the world’s largest companies and investors on Sunday morning in an effort to help pay for fees for people. “No limit. Please let us know,” Musk referred to the amount he would pay for twitter users.

Most of the replies to Musk’s tweet were from highly influential individuals who are already verified blue checkmark holders by platform X. Blue ticks cost $8 (R150,25) monthly. His offer was accepted on a high level basis by a number of people who have been dismissed from their jobs for liking or posting on X. Some of the accounts that were previously suspended or permanently banned were restored to normal public use.

Meanwhile, X users were impressed by the Musk offer to cover legal costs. Libs of TikTok replied to Musk's tweet by mentioning an article from Daily Wire in January, which reported that Kara Lynne, who is a streamer, was fired for following their account. Kara, is that accurate? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023 "Kara, is that accurate?" Musk tagged Kara in response.