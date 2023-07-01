While the riots in France continued unabated over night, there are now reports that French citizens were clashing amongst ‘migrant mobs’. Some reports on social media alleged that French locals were “being targeted and attacked by migrant mobs”.

In some parts immigration and multiculturalism are blamed for the chaotic scenes that have played out over the 72 hours. In a series of tweets, French President Emmanuel Macron said the a third of those arrested on Thursday were young people. He also said there was an “unacceptable instrumentalization of the death of a teenager when the period should be one of meditation and respect.”

“Violence against police stations, schools, town halls, against the Republic, is unjustifiable. Thank you to the police, gendarmes, firefighters and elected officials mobilized. Meditation, Justice and calm must guide the next few hours,” he said. Some of the Embassies across the world have not communicated any cause for concern for their respective citizens. Meanwhile, according to Sputnik, Nearly 1 000 people were detained overnight.

“Around 1,350 cars and 234 buildings were set on fire during the continuing unrest in the country, the report quoted French broadcaster BFMTV. BMFTV said that 994 people had been apprehended and that the protesters caused material damage by starting 2,560 fires in public places. It is also believed that the riots have also affected 31 police departments, 16 offices of the municipal police and 11 gendarmerie barracks, the broadcaster reported.

Additionally, the preliminary data showed that 79 police officers and gendarmes had been wounded during the protests, according to the French Interior Ministry. Rioters fire an rocket propelled grenade at a French police station.

The riots come after, Nahel M. was shot dead in the Paris suburb of Nanterre after he had refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody.